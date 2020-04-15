A Para Powerlifting Coach, Fatabiri Gbassa has made a passionate plea to government, sports authorities and Nigerians to save him from a yet to be diagnosed ailment.

Gbassa who is a coach with Bayelsa State Council has been bedridden for over two years and needs urgent attention.

These are really trying moments for Coach Fatabiri Gbassa and his family.

The 2009 National Institute of Sports, (NIS), Lagos trained Coach is at the moment bedridden, unable to walk since 2018.

Having been involved in a ghastly motor accident some years back which resulted in one of his legs being amputated, the father of five was in tears and could barely talk when this reporter visited his house off the Sani Abacha Expressway in the Amarata area of Yenagoa but was able to mumble few words, crying for help.

“E don tay when I no fit waka again. I no fit remember again. Make this sickness go. I don suffer too much. Wetin I want now na treatment, abeg make una help me”, he cried out

His wife, Mrs. Victoria Gbassa who has to sell periwinkle to take care of him and the children said his condition was bad, appealing for support from government and Nigerians.

“As you can see, he needs urgent medical attention. Going to the hospital requires lots of money and for now I don’t have that kind of money.

He has not been able to walk for about four to five years now.

Initially, he could walk, once you give him the wheelchair he could stand by himself and sit. But at a point in time, he couldn’t even stand up from the bed again, especially since we moved into this house over two years ago.

I am now in one debt or the other. I have five children, only one of them is in the Polytechnic, the other wrote JAMB and passed very well, got admission at the University but I couldn’t afford to train both of them at the same time so she has to drop.

She still took JAMB again this year while the other is in Secondary School. So I don’t know, I just need help.

I appeal to government and well meaning Nigerians to help us. I just hope God will do something”, she pleaded as tears rolled down her eyes.