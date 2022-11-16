From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ex-Nigerian football star Henry Nwosu has been taken out of Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH), Delta State, where he has been undergoing treatment for the past six weeks.

Though his condition had remarkably improved following the intervention of the Delta State Government, his family insisted on taking him out of the facility.

Nwosu was taken to Asaba Airport where he boarded a Lagos-bound flight on Wednesday.

A gifted midfielder in his hay days, Nwosu was the poster boy and the youngest member of Nigeria’s Green Eagles squad that won the 1980 African Nations Cup.

Speaking on his discharge from ASH, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Peace Ighosewe, confirmed that Nwosu’s condition has improved since he was admitted, adding that the Delta State Government has been in charge of his bills.

“He is being here for almost six weeks now, and compared to when he came, he has made a remarkable improvement and he is getting better every day.

“From the time we knew he is because when they came in, they preferred to be anonymous, the state government has taken over his treatment.

“The family has not spent a dime in terms of what has been done. The family said they want him to be taken outside the country and they are making arrangements towards that,” she said.

Younger sister to the former footballer, Kate Kogolo, also attested to the medical improvement of her brother and thanked the governments of Delta, Edo and Imo for their interventions.

Also speaking, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, debunked claims in some quarters that Nwosu’s condition had deteriorated.

Ifeajika also said it was untrue that Lagos State Government was in touch with Delta State with a view to taking over the treatment of Nwosu.

“No Lagos State Government official had any contact with Delta State Government on this matter. So it is not true, the governor of Delta State, as busy as he is, is in Delta. I was with him last night till this morning talking about it, and he said nobody from Lagos State Government contacted him.

“The Commissioner for Health who controls this hospital is not aware of any contact from Lagos State Government. And Lagos State Government has even distanced itself from such rumour. So it is not true.

“Here in this facility, Nwosu is being taken care of, the consultants we have here are good, they are like every other one in the world. The man has improved, he can walk now, he can eat by himself, he takes his drugs by himself, and he does everything by himself.

“So it is not correct that some other interest has discussed with Delta State Government to take over his case,” he said.