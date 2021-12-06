AIM Group, the umbrella body of Nigeria Info and Wazobia Max, have secured the broadcast rights to air the French Ligue 1 UberEats games through its partnership with the official licensed owners in Nigeria, Media Business Solutions (MBS).

This partnership seeks to provide Nigerians with an unbeatable sport-broadcasting experience starting from the 2021/2022 sporting season.

The competition, which features international football stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Terem Moffi, would be broadcast freely on Wazobia FM and Arewa Radio both in Pidgin English and selected local languages, including Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, so as to capture the diverse sporting interests of Nigerians.

Speaking on the development, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer for Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio, noted that the partnership would provide Nigerians across the country with a bespoke sporting experience via quality live broadcasts.

“Off the back of our Group’s exclusive acquisition of the recent UEFA Euro 2020 and the La Liga broadcast partnership with MBS Sports, we are confident that this new partnership with MBS Sports, which gives us the opportunity to cover the French Ligue 1 UberEats games, will cement the place of Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Arewa Radio, and Wazobia Max as the home of the biggest international football offering across the Nigerian media landscape,” he said.

