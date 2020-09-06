Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A political action group, Action Integrated Movement, (AIM), has promised to rally over 2,000 votes for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the forthcoming September 19 governorship election in the Edo State.

Group Coordinator John Ogedegbe made the vow during a road show in Benin in solidarity with the re-election bid of Governor Obaseki.

Ogedegbe said AIM has decided to put its weight behind Obaseki, saying the Governor shares the same dream and purpose with the group.

‘One of the visions of AIM is human capital development and empowerment. We want to see how our members are empowered in all areas. Obaseki is a progressive governor, he believes in empowerment, and human capital development. AIM also shares this vision.

‘So, as a group we thought it wise to come together in our numbers, in our capacity to make sure that we support who depicts our vision.

‘We have come in solidarity to identify with the governor and support him in his second term come September 19.

‘We are supporting a governor who has been supportive in the last four years and going into the election, we will be expecting 2,000 votes coming from AIM. We have no fear or doubts for that votes to be actualised.

‘I always tell the youths this is the time to show and identify with people who believe in our future. Like we all know Godwin Obaseki believes in the youth, and as a youth, I will not see Obaseki relegated to the background. I want to make he comes second term to continue what he has started. I admonish the youths to join us in our solidarity movement,’he said.

Also speaking, the Local Organising Committee of the AIM, Salami David, said the governor has been able to put some structures in place that have won the hearts of the people of the state and therefore, they have decided to reciprocate by casting their votes for Obaseki come September 19.