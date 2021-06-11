By Maduka Nweke

AIMART International has boosted Lagos State drive for affordable housing in the state. Private Developer, AIMART International in collaboration with Lagos State recently announced 6 new Manmade Islands for Residential Purposes while Commissioning new Projects. This the Government said is geared towards easing Housing Challenges in the State in addition to the reduction of the housing deficits in the State.

The Developer, subsidiary of Aimart International Nigeria Limited, a residential and commercial Real Estate broker, Property Manager and Estate Developer therefore steps up Plans to help plug the hole in the Affordable Housing sector of the industry in the State.

With experience in providing excellent housing/shelter solutions to a wide spectrum of clientele, AIMART is launching its own novel project tagged “Affordable Homes Scheme” which it hope’s will be complementing the state government’s various housing schemes aimed at solving the seeming intractable housing problems in Lagos State.

This was the View of the Managing Director Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade when she addressed new Interns recently in her Office. The interns are Beginners and Fresh Graduates in real Estate being groomed by the Company to work in the industry.

According to Mrs. Iluyomade, it is necessary that investors Key into the vision of the Lagos State Government on providing affordable housing. Aimart International Nigeria Limited she said has developed a people focused and solution providing Affordable Homes Scheme that ensures that the Residents of Lagos have more opportunities to own homes through mortgage financing which will not only be affordable but also measure up to the current trends in comfort and style.

The Aimart Affordable Homes Scheme has projects that are specifically targeted at low to medium income earners ensuring that the dream of convenient home ownership is not considered out of reach.

These homes are developed to meet modern designs, providing proper neighborhood planning with up-to-date facilities and proper management to ensure that these structures and facilities attached to them are maintained serving the purposes of shelter, comfort, security and societal bearing.

These homes are specifically designed to meet modern architectural standards both in quality and style and have an appeal that cuts across all classes and demography.

These projects include blocks of flats ranging from One-Bedroom to Three-Bedrooms and terrace bungalows forming a housing community that ensures that a home Owner is also a member of a community of people who share the same dreams of home ownership. Using Aimart Boards which are locally re-enforced materials these homes will be be Supported by Environmentally Green Amenities.The schemes are located all over the state and they include

Intercontinental Park (Ibeju-Lekki); Diamond Park (Agbara); Palms Park (Badagry) and Sunshine Park (Ikorodu).

According to Mrs. Iluyomade “Our integrity and efficiency have never been in doubt and we are convinced that this is the ideal time to make our own contribution towards economic recovery by making home-ownership more realistic and accessible.”