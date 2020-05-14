DR Segun Aina, OFR, FCIB past President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has been appointed Chairman, Board of Directors, Odu’a Investment Company Limited.

The appointment was approved, following the reconstitution of the Board by the six governors of South West states, the owners of the Company led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo State. The new Board which has since been inaugurated was charged to restore the lost glory of the Company and reposition it for the realisation of the objectives of its founding fathers. According to a statement released by the Head, Corporate Communication & External Relations, Mr Nelson Olagundoye, Dr Aina’s appointment to this leadership position is an indication of the confidence reposed in him by the South-West Governors’ Forum who have no doubt that under his leadership, wisdom and guidance, the Company will strive to greater heights and achievements.

Dr Segun Aina who will be representing Osun State on the Board, is a global professional banker and internationally rated fintech influencer and thought leader, respected futurist and philanthropist.