By Chinenye Anuforo

Funso Aina, senior manager, external relations, MTN Nigeria, has been announced as one of the winners at the sixth edition of the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA), organised by the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The event, which took place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at D’Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, recognised over 20 honourees from public relations consultancies, public and private sector PR practitioners, stakeholders, and the media in various categories.

Aina received the award for “Best in Crisis Management” in recognition of his efforts in managing high-level stakeholders at MTN Nigeria. He joined the company in 2012 as PR manager and has since provided strategic guidance for the company’s reputation management while driving targeted engagement among stakeholders.

Receiving the award, Aina said he considered the award, coming from an industry regulator, a testament to MTN’s commitment to ethical stakeholder management, issues optimization and belief in working with Nigerians to progress: “I am grateful for the recognition and extend my appreciation to the Lagos chapter of the NIPR for consistently organising the awards, and more importantly for promoting best practice in the industry.”