From Uche Usim, Abuja

A local crude refining company, refining, is currently putting infrastructure in place to refine 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil by 2024, while attracting investments of over $1 billion dollars into the midstream oil and gas sector in Nigeria, in five years.

The move is consistent with Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in the refining of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The Chairman, AIPCC Energy Limited, Mr Micheal Akemere Osime made these known on Thursday in Abuja when he visited Mr Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to Osime, the Company is currently working on a 6,000bpd Modular Refinery and Petrochemical Facility in Ologbo, Edo state, out of which 1,000bpd has been completed and will soon be operational.

He further stated that work has begun on the second phase of the Company’s expansion programme which aims to increase refining capacity to 5,000bpd. In addition, he said that partnering with their Chinese investors, the AIPCC has a five-year plan to increase production to 30,000bpd by 2023 and 50,000bpd by 2024.

The Chairman also revealed that the AIPCC has recently signed an agreement with China Tianchen Engineering Corporation (TCC) to build an 80,000bpd refinery and petrochemical complex, at Koko, Delta state, which will also include a fabrication yard to achieve 100% local fabrication.