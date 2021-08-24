Chinet Aviacargo conference is set to hold in Lagos this week with Ogun cargo airport as one of the exhibitors.

Nigeria imports tonnes of cargo by air daily but exports very little through the same means as freighters arrive Nigerian airports fully laden on a daily basis but leave empty. To address this problem, the Chinet Aviacargo Conference is bringing together top players in aviation, logistics, export and support businesses to a two-day conference and exhibition in Lagos.

The Commissioner of Finance and the Chief Economic Adviser Ogun State Governor, Dapo Okubadejo, who confirmed that the airport will showcase at the conference, said it will engage aviation experts on the advanced plan and implementation of the airport project while Sterling Bank, a supporter of travel business in Nigeria will be partnering with the conference organisers in an effort to help grow the sector.

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Nigerian Export Promotions Council (NEPC) will be Joined by the Standard Organisations of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) in the conference which will take place on August 25 and 26, 2021 at the Mariot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

A leading exporter, Captain John Okakpu, who is the head of the 30-man agro committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Trade will be speaking at the conference while the export group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will be well represented.