The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to the safety and security of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Daramola said Abubakar made the commitment on Wednesday when he visited Gov. Kayode Fayemi, of Ekiti at the Government House Ado-Ekiti.

He said his visit to Ekiti was to assess the site for the proposed International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport being developed by the Ekiti Government.

”The NAF, working in synergy with other security agencies, will continue to do everything humanly possible to ensure that Nigerians remain secured, wherever they live in the country”.

The CAS said that NAF, in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy thrust of ensuring the security of all Nigerians, had established 13 new units across the country in the past four and a half years or there about.

He said these included Quick Response Groups (QRGs) and Wings (QRWs) as well as Detachments at Ipetu Ijesha in Osun , Gusau in Zamfara State and Owerri in Imo.

Other units, he said, were Daura and Katsina in Katsina State, Gembu in Taraba and Agatu in Benue as well as a Combat Search and Rescue Group (CSARG) at Kerang in Plateau.

” Additionally, the Federal Government’s commitment to the security of the Nation was also reflected in the fact that it had acquired 22 brand new aircrafts for the NAF in the last four and half years, with another 16 due for delivery soon.

He said these included an additional Mi-17 helicopter, which is expected to arrive in April, as well as three JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft and 12 Super Tucano attack aircraft, which would be delivered to the NAF in November and early 2022 respectively.

Abubakar said that he was excited about the Ado-Ekiti Airport project because it would further boost the ability of the NAF to project air power in the South West Zone, since the Service would be able to conduct operations from the Airport.

He equally noted that the socio-economic benefits of such a project would also have a positive impact on security as many youths would be employed and economic activities would undoubtedly receive a boost.

The CAS, therefore, assured the governor as well as the Government and good people of Ekiti of the NAF’s support towards the realisation of the project

Earlier, Fayemi, expressed delight to have the the CAS to visit Ekiti in what he termed a historic visit.

He said that he was delighted by the promptness of Abubakar’s responses to the requests made concerning the actualisation of the Ekiti Airport Project.

The governor said a manifestation of this was the fact that the CAS was in Ekiti just over a month after the first meeting was held in Abuja for preliminary discussions to solicit the NAF’s support for the project.

He noted that the proposed Airport, apart from serving as a Base to enhance the NAF’s Air Defence capability in the South West and, would of course, boost the agriculture value chain in the state.

Fayemi said the proposed International Agro-Allied Cargo Airport would therefore, undoubtedly have positive effects on the development and security of Ekiti and indeed the entire South West Zone of the country.

The Coordinator of the Airport Project, AVM Adeniyi Ojuawo (Rtd), while giving a brief on the project, highlighted that most of the necessary approvals for the take-off of the project had been obtained.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that construction work on the 3.4Km, Category IV runway, which could support all levels of civilian and military air operations, would soon commence.(NAN)