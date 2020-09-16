He said that the inspection of ongoing projects at the base was to ensure that the welfare of air personnel and their families were properly addressed.

“We have critically assessed everything on ground and based on our discussions, I believe it will add value to the ongoing operations,” he told newsmen after the meeting.

Abubakar said the meeting with the commanders was to discuss and add value to security operations not only in Kaduna state, but northwest and north central.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar also inspected projects at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna.

“While we are looking at bombs, rockets and all that, we are also looking at the needs of the personnel that are being deployed,” he added.

“Dealing with security needs comprehensive approach not only about aircraft, but also about the human beings that will man the aircraft.

“It’s about where they are staying; its about roads in the barracks; its about water for their families, medical facilities, schools for their children. So it is a comprehensive thing, that is what we are looking at,” he added.

Abubakar expressed happiness with the progress of various projects in the NAF base, and commended a private company for “helping us repair a road free of charge.”

“That is the kind of support we want to see from not only the private sector but from every Nigerian.

“Security is not just about the government agencies, all hands must be on deck to make sure that the country is safe,” the chief of air staff said.

NAN report that apart from the ongoing projects in the base, Abubakar also inspected maintenance work on some aircraft at the 431 Engineering Group Hangar.(NAN)