The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, has urged the Defence Space Administration (DSA) to launch satellites into space in support of national security.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson for DSA, Maj. Ngozi Agha-Okoro, on Thursday.

Amao, made the call when the Chief of Defence Space Administration (CDSA), Rear Adm. Nnamdi Muogilim paid him a courtesy visit.

The air chief assured the DSA of support at all times, adding that both the NAF and DSA could do a lot together in terms of information sharing and capacity building to enhance national security.

He commended DSA’s efforts towards introducing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) into its operations, pledging support for manpower needed to man and monitor the facility to derive maximum results.

The air chief said NAF had already developed the capacity and manpower for the UAV operations, adding that it would soon deploy UAVs to combat insurgency, terrorism and banditry.

Earlier, Muogilim said the purpose of establishing the DSA was not just centred on space but providing centric network system to support the armed forces with real-time pictures of operations.

He said that DSA had achieved milestone in the quest to launch rocket into space and design its satellites with series of experiments.

Muogilim said that DSA had bigger plans for the future, adding it would improve towards attaining a centre of excellence in space and cyber related operations.

The CDSA also promised to ensure information sharing through production and provision of accurate and high resolution satellite imageries on maps.

According to him, satellite imageries besides being interpreted can be more useful as its real-time imageries can contribute immensely to the analysis of military operations.

Muogilim said there was need to be ahead of the terrorists, who were highly mobile and operating in vast area to prevent events overtaking the troops in the field.

“The importance of super-imposing satellite imageries on maritime charts can be of great assistance to the Nigerian Navy in conducting maritime security operations considering the fact that the creeks are not well chattered,’’ he said.(NAN)