From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The newly appointed Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, has assumed office with a promise to sustain the ongoing media campaigns for the service.

Maigida, who gave the assurance while taking over from his predecessor Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet who is now the Commander 551 NAF Station, Jos, said, under his watch, the Directorate of Public Relations and Information will keep forging ahead with the NAF media campaigns mandate, leveraging the various media platforms to narrate the success stories of the force.

While noting the importance of projecting the operational engagements and other activities of the NAF to galvanize public support and goodwill for the force, the new spokesman solicited for media support NAF operations to surmount the myriad of security challenges confronting the nation.

Maigida, who called on the media to remain steadfast as they continue to carry out their watch-dog function of informing and enlightening the public, bringing them to speed on happenings within the defence and security sector, urged them to use their reportage and medium to shape public perception and opinions about the NAF.

He commended his predecessor on the achievements recorded during his tenure and promised to consolidate the feats.

A member of 42 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Air Cdre Wapkerem Maigida, was commissioned into the NAF in 1995.

The senior officer holds a Master of Science Degree in Security and Strategic Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History both from NDA. He equally obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations and Advertisement from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

Notable among the military courses attended by Air Cdre Maigida include National Defence Course at the National Defence College Nigeria and the Air War Course at Air Force War College in Makurdi, Benue State. He attended the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna and the Senior Staff Course at the Air Force Command College in Beijing, China.

The senior officer also attended the International Public Affairs Officers course at the Swedish Armed Forces International Centre in Sweden, Civil-Military Relations/Cooperation Course at Indonesian National Defence Forces Peacekeeping Centre, Indonesia and the Deputy Spokesman Course at the Joint Information Activities Group, Royal Air Force Base, Halton, United Kingdom.

Prior to his recent appointment, Air Cdre Maigida was Commander, 551 NAF Station, Jos. The senior officer served as Acting Director and Deputy Director, Defence Information at Defence Headquarters, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information and Deputy Director Civil-Military Relations both at HQ NAF.

Air Cdre Maigida who is the 18th DOPRI, is a member of the Institute of Public Relations.