The Defence Headquarters says the Air Component of the Armed Forces troops of Operation Gama Aiki deployed in Niger State has has neutralized some bandits at their hideout located about 10km Southeast of Pandogari area of the state.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said attack was undertaken on March 31, sequel to credible human intelligence reports indicating that the bandits had assembled under a group of trees at Kalaibu Village near Pandogari.

He added that a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter dispatched for an armed reconnaissance mission in the area spotted and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some, while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the operations is in continuation of air operations aimed at flushing out armed bandits from the country.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North West, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation until our mission is accomplished,” he said. (NAN)