From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria following the plane crash on Friday that killed Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, along with ten other military officers.

He described the plane crash and the resultant deaths as tragic and unfortunate, expressing the condolences of the government and people of his country.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Nigerien President who called Buhari on phone on Sunday, prayed to the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant fortitude to their families, friends and the entire nation to bear the losses.

In his response, President Buhari commended President Bazoum for sharing this moment of grief with Nigerians and assured that the gesture was well noted.

He expressed the nation’s appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices of the departed military men and promised that the nation will not let their families down.