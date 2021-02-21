From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has

commiserated with the Nigerian Airforce(NAF), as well as families of victims of the ill-fated NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft, which clashed in Abuja, on Sunday.

The chairman, House Committee on Air force, Shehu Koko, said the Green Chamber is saddened by the incident.

Koko, who represents Maiyama/Koko Besse Federal Constituency in kebbi state promised that the committee will work with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, to unravel the remote cause.

According to him, ” this is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

“First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.”

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident”

“We also commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We highly regret the loss of our gallant officers who apparently were on a mission to rescue the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kagara community in Niger State.”