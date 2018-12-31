“The ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, which confirmed the presence of bandits…”

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its fighter jets have bombarded one of the strongholds of bandits terrorising comunities in Zamfara State.

The fighter jets deployed to the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Diran Mikiya set up to rout banditry, was said to have destroyed bandits hideouts located on a compound in west of Tsamari in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola who made this known in a statement said the attack was conducted at dawn on December 28 following intelligence reports indicating that the compound was being used by the armed bandits as a camp from where they launched attacks against innocent civilians.

PRESS RELEASE NAF Air Strikes Neutralize Armed Bandit's Hideout West of Tsamari in Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara Statehttps://t.co/CAaC9OinIz pic.twitter.com/xgsPWsFuau — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) December 30, 2018

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft, which confirmed the presence of bandits armed with high calibre weapons at the location. Consequently, an Alpha Jet aircraft was dispatched to strike the compound, recording direct hits

on the target area and resulting in significant damage to the structures and neutralisation of some bandits, as later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources. Surface troops later invaded the compound and recovered some motorcycles abandoned by the fleeing criminals.