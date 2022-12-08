From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force has continued its bombardment on identified bandits’ camps in Kaduna State.

A statement yesterday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The Nigerian Air Force has continued with assaults on identified bandits’ camps and enclaves around Kaduna State. Feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that a camp in Riyawa, Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) was targeted and destroyed. A terrorists’ location at Tofa general area of Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly engaged and struck.

“Close air support was provided to ground troops conducting operations in the Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari, Saulawa and Farin Ruwa areas of Birnin Gwari LGA. Armed reconnaissance was carried out along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road, Buruku, Kurmin Dande, Damba, Ungwan Yako, Udawa, Manini, Kuriga, Gagafada, Kushaka, Polewire and Kamfanin Doka areas, spanning Chikun and Birnin Gwari LGAs.

No suspicious activity was observed at the locations covered.

“Further updates will be communicated as they emerge.”