Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, has advised personnel of the Command to be physically fit at all times in order to cope with the demands of the military.

Ohwo gave the advice during the Tactical Air Command Fourth Quarter Route March Exercise held on Saturday at the NAF Base Makurdi.

“For you to cope with the demands of the job, you need to be physically and mentally fit,” Ohwo stated, adding that apart from the routine weekly games, the quarterly route march exercises were part of sporting activities lined up to keep personnel physically and mentally fit at all times.

He particularly expressed his happiness that all personnel who participated in the exercise successfully completed the route march.

“I am happy to note that nobody dropped on the way. As Tactical Air Command personnel, you must be physically fit at all times,” he said.

The AOC enjoined personnel to continue in the spirit of staying physically fit at all times stressing that, “a lot is demanded of us as the lead Command.”

The Tactical Air Command fourth quarter route march exercise is the last for the year 2019. The first to third quarters exercises had already been conducted in the Command in the preceding quarters.

These route march exercises which are held in all NAF units in the country in line with the Chief of the Air Staff directive.

Daily Sun observed that over 800 personnel drawn from co located units within NAF Base Makurdi participated in the Saturday’s exercise.