Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has accused Enugu State Commissioner for Housing, Vitus Okechi, of using personnel of the Nigerian Air Force to take people’s lands and sell to land speculators.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, claimed that he has “been inundated with petitions from all over the country on the apparent professional misconduct of men and officers of some military outfits which goes against their constitutional mandates as clearly spelt out in sections 217-220 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended.”

He said: “We are been told that officers of the Air Force of Nigeria are been misused and deployed to chase land owners around Enugu because they (Air Force officers) were allegedly bribed by the Housing ministry officials to take people’s lands to sell to land speculators.

“This is not the first time we are been alerted that the military are veering off into purely civil matters even when there are grave threats to the nation.

“The situation was somewhat contained until Mr. Vitus Okechi was named the substantive Commissioner for Housing. He has, since then, sworn to annex all community lands to himself and a few cronies.