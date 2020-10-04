Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Air Force and Pankshin Community in Plateau State have applauded the Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc for the supply of relatively stable power to customers in the State.

The Commander, Nigerian Air Force Base, Jos, Plateau State, Group Captain SA Buhari, disclosed this when paid a courtesy call on the Manager, Bukuru Region, Olaniyi Ogunmakinwa.

Group Captain Buhari, who was elated by the quality of Supply to his formation said, ‘you have done very well in terms of supply,’ stressing that ‘we are here to appreciate JED PLC for outstanding electricity Supply to our facilities.’

Buhari, two weeks into his assumption of duty in the State, said the visit was to foster a harmonious relationship between his formation and civil society.

Similarly, the Pankshin community in Plateau State, has also commended the Management of Jos Electricity following the improved power supply to her coverage areas.

The commendation was contained in a letter written and signed by the Majority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Honourable Philip Peter Dasun.

Dasun, who represents the people of Pankshin North in the State Assembly, said: ‘I wish to, on behalf of the good people of our constituency, commend your company for improved power supply in our locality.’

He also commended the staff of Jos Electricity working in Pankshin for discharging their duties professionally.

The company’s Regional Manager, Engr Ogunmakinwa, who commended the Commander and his team for the visit, explained operations of the energy sector to them.

Ogunmakinwa, who promised to continue with the qualitative supply to the Air Force and other customers, spoke of the challenges facing the company, pointing to huge indebtedness of customers to the organisation.

He called on the formation to endeavour to clear their outstanding debt to enable the company to meet its market obligations.

Since the assumption of duty of the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Engr Hashim Ibrahim Bakori, communities, institutions and individuals who have enjoyed almost uninterrupted power supply have applauded the company for the steady service – with notable plaudits coming from Plateau State Government and the Nigerian Air Force, Jos.