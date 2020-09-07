Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the establishment of a new unit in Gombe State to tackle insurgency and other security challenges in the North East and the county at large.

The unit known as 203 Combat Reconnaissance Group (203 CRG), would serve as the Base for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other air assets. The new base, according to the NAF, is expected to bring new capabilities to the spectrum of the NAF’s operations and enhance its ability to contain threats to the nation and its citizens.

At the ground breaking ceremony the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said that the newly established Base situated on a 230 hectares of land donated by the Gombe State Government, would add significant value to its operations in the fight against insurgency and other violent crimes in the area.

Abubakar, while noting that the NAF organizational structure had been expanded to six from four when he assumed office in 2015, listed the new units to include Gembu in Taraba State; Gusau in Zamfara State; Owerri in Imo State; Agatu in Benue State Kerang in Plateau State; Ipetu Ijesha in Osun State; Lafia in Nasarawa State as well as Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, amongst others.

He said in response to the security imperatives in the North East of the Country, the NAF had particularly expanded its facilities at the Headquarters of the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri, Borno State as well as at the NAF Base in Yola, Adamawa State, while a Unit had been established in Damaturu, Yobe State.

‘These new units and expansions, coupled with others carried out across the country, have undoubtedly enhanced the capacity of the NAF to ensure that Nigeria is secured and our citizens are able to pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.’

The CAS said the establishment of the base in Gombe was yet another clear testimony of the Federal Government’s commitment to overcoming the security challenges in the North-East and the entire country.

‘The commander as well as the first set of personnel to man the unit are already posted to Gombe and, in the days and weeks ahead, they will work with the State Government to ensure that the group is ready to commence active operations in the shortest possible time,’ Air Marshal Abubakar stated.