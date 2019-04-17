Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that its special forces on anti banditry operations in Zamfara State have killed two bandits and injured several others who fled with gunshot wounds.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the bandits were killed following intelligence report that high-profile armed bandits were gathering around Rafi and Doka villages in Mada district in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

Daramola’s statement made available to our correspondent reads: “In response to reports that high-profile armed bandits were gathering around Rafi and Doka villages in Mada district in Gusau Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, which is under the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of the 207 Quick Response Group (207 QRG), a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) team was dispatched to the area on April 16, 2019, to secure the two settlements and thwart the bandits’ plans.

“Upon arrival at the location, the NAF SF Team encountered resistance in the form of heavy gunfire from the bandits. However, the brave SF personnel employed superior tactics to outlast the bandits, who were soon low on ammunition, before engaging and overpowering them. Two bandits were neutralised in the process while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Since then, the SF Team has been conducting aggressive patrols in the area, especially the fringes of the forest, to forestall any reprisal attack.

“The NAF, along with sister services and other security agencies, will sustain the operations to flush the bandits out of the northwest of the country.