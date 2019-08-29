Nkiru Odinkemelu

The Nigerian Air Force said yesterday that the Super Tucano aircraft expected to beef up its operation and assist in the conduct of the operations against insurgents will be ready in 2020.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who stated this while opening the 2019 edition of the NAF Mobility Command Safety Seminar in Lagos, said with the complex nature of the force’s equipment, there is need to ensure safety within the force.

He said: “Our equipment are not only capital intensive but also not readily available. For instance, the Federal Government of Nigeria has paid for the super Tucano since 2017. However, the aircraft would not be ready until next year, about 3 years after payment.

“Any measure therefore, that enhances the protection of personal safety and equipment without neglecting mission effectiveness would add value to the accomplishment of NAF tasks.”