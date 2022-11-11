From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Air Force War College (AFWC), Nigeria, has graduated 17 participants from the Air Force Course 8/2022, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The 17 participants drawn from the Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy including a Nigerian civilian and a Cameroonian, were graduated on Friday, at the Nigerian Air Force Officers Mess, Makurdi.

Speaking during the event, the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, described the graduation as another landmark in the history of the notable professional military training institution in the Nigerian Air Force.

He said the transition at the college was critical and have resulted in the training of officers who can effectively contain the myriad of emerging security challenges confronting Nigeria including terrorism, insurgencies, kidnapping amongst others.

While commending the college contribution in human capacity development in the armed forces of Nigeria and the armed forces for their performance in collectively combating the threats to national security, Magashi lamented global increase in threats which he noted have created a more complex environment.

The minister who noted that air power has remained a formidable instrument in the preservation of the nation’s territorial integrity, urged the graduands to bring to bear the knowledge, skills, professionalism and attitude they have acquired in the last one months to proffer creative solutions to the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

“I therefore, enjoin you to continue to be determined, resilient and resourceful as they enter the next phase of their military careers.

He reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to continue to support the armed forces and all security agencies in combating security challenges in the country.

He also commended the commandant and staff of the college for their resolute dedication and efforts towards qualitative training of the graduands just as he appreciated the Chief of Air the Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, and his team for their pragmatic efforts in taking the Nigerian Air Force to an enviable level of professionalism.

Welcoming the dignitaries earlier, the Commandant Air Force War College, Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, said the graduation ceremony of the Air Force Course 8/2022 was special as it was the first time a civilian would be undergoing the training.