From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Air Force War College (AFWC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday graduated 20 participants of the Command Responsibility Course 3/2022 with a call on the Graduands to enhance the manpower that would positively strengthen and redirect the trajectory of command in the NAF.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao who made the call during the graduation ceremony held at the AFWC in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, stated that need for continued improvement in command leadership in NAF was the essence of the course.

Represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Ohwo, the Chief of Air Staff said the course is anchored on the drive to enhance professionalism and meet the demands of the nation’s contemporary security challenges.

“As Commanders and would be commanders saddled with challenging task of leadership, we are the guardian of our national air domain. As a service tasked with the constitutional mandate to protect the nation by air, a structurally robust, well trained and satisfactorily equipped NAF is critical to meeting this mandate.”

While noting that a capable and effective air force must be commanded at all levels such that tactical outputs align with strategic objectives, Amao said is was for that reason that the Command Responsibility Course was instituted to enhance and align operational and strategic outputs.

The Chief of Air Staff congratulated the participants for the successful completion of the course even as he expressed the confidence that the knowledge they have acquired on the course would translate to improve performance in their various units.

Earlier in a welcome address, Commandant of the AFWC, AVM Sayo Olatunde disclosed that the four weeks course which commenced on January 14, 2022 with 20 participants officially ended on February 11,2022.

Olatunde added that the Course which was initiated in January 2020 was designed to improve the quality of command and administration in the NAF units considering the complex contemporary security environment in which the service is operating.