BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have resumed passenger flight operation to Abuja and Lagos.

According to a statement by the airlines at the weekend, passengers can now fly Air France and KLM from Nigeria (Abuja & Lagos) to Paris and Amsterdam with the possibility of transfer to other European and North Atlantic destinations.

While saying that the flight schedule remains subject to change due to travel restrictions and governmental authorizations, the airlines however added that the flights will be operated in strict compliance with NCAA and international health protocols and will adhere to the highest standards of health and hygiene .

Customers were further advised to check the entry and travel requirements for their destination and transit countries with the relevant authorities, as these may have been modified due to the evolving global health situation.

The airlines further revealed its plans to adapt commercial measures to enable travellers to book their trips in complete confidence, and flexibility.

‘’If customers wish to cancel their trip, their ticket can now be changed at no extra cost, and without proof, on the date and to the destination of their choice*. If they prefer, they can request a refundable credit voucher. These measures, which provide optimal flexibility, apply to all trips until 31 March 2021. If their flight is cancelled by the airline, customers can choose to postpone their trip at no extra cost, change their destination, request a full ticket refund or receive a credit voucher, which is also refundable if not used’’, the statement further added.

Giving assurance on safety measures that has been taken to protect customers, the statement read:

‘’ Air France and KLM are monitoring the changing health situation worldwide on a daily basis .We wish to assure all our customers that we have taken precautionary measures to ensure that our operations are conducted safely, comfortably and responsibly The wearing of surgical masks is compulsory on board the aircraft and throughout the duration of the trip. The air in the cabin is renewed every 3 minutes. The air recycling system on board the aircraft is equipped with HEPA – High Efficiency Particulate Air – filters identical to those used in hospital operating theatres’’, the statement added.