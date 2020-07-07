Speaking on new airport procedures as domestic airlines commence operations tomorrow, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said passengers who fail to wear face masks will be considered unruly and ejected from the flight.

This is even as he disclosed that the last row of seats on the plane will be reserved for isolation of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection.

He said going there will be Mandatory Temperature and symptoms checks, face masks must be worn at all times inside the airport and airplane, Frequent cleaning of hands and Physical distancing will be maintained at all times.

Minister of Aviation explained the cabin air is safer than most other environments, adding that the processes of compression, heating, cooling, and filteration that aircraft cabin air is subjected to take out 99.99 percent of all organisms including viruses. On the resumption of flights, the minister said: “Domestic flight operations will commence on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Lagos and Abuja and Kano airports have passed all tests. But Wednesday resumption is only for Lagos and Abuja. Kano, PH, Owerri, Maiduguri scheduled to reopen July 11.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the banned of aides of ministers, military, National Assembly members, governors, judiciary at the airport, with exemptions of people with disabilities who will be assisted at the airport by the ground staff of the airline as well as those with diplomatic immunity.