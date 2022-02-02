By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has apologised to passengers over recent flight delays, saying that it will never compromise on safety no matter the situation. In a statement, the airline said no operator benefits from flight delays or cancellations but that such delays emanate from safety considerations more than anything else and added that it has reached out to many passengers whose flights were delayed in recent times to apologise.

The airline said that the recent case of a dissatisfied passenger which went viral on social media was due to weather and sudden breakdown of aircraft on Sokoto, Akure, Ibadan and Kano routes. While stressing that it will never endanger lives by operating a faulty aircraft, the airline exonerated the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), saying the Authority is alive to its duties but airlines only observe best safety practices.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication on social media in which a dissatisfied customer whose flight was delayed, amongst many other uncomplimentary remarks labelled Air Peace a “vicious operator”. We wish to firstly apologise once again, to all our passengers, including this particular passenger, who may have experienced flight delays on the day in question and indeed at every other time of our operations for any inconvenience they may have incurred as a result. We feel their pains when such occasions occur.”

”Air Peace, as a responsible business concern, and in line with business ethics, would normally reach out to dissatisfied customers at any given time to placate them irrespective of whether we are at fault or not. This, we have done. The customer, we believe, is king. Such gestures are never an admission of any wrongdoing but a recognition that one’s customers need to be happy. It is never done out of fear.