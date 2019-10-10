Rita Okoye

Interswitch One Africa Music Fest which is slated to hold it’s 2019 edition on November 15, r ecently announce a partnership deal with Air Peace as the Official Airline Sponsor for the event.

The multi-faceted partnership between the two organizations was solidified on Friday, 4th October 2019 in Lagos.

Speaking on Air-Peace’s partnership with One Africa Global, Allen Onyema, CEO of Air-Peace remarked that “Africa is made up of vibrant populace and we are extremely proud of the rebirth that has been witnessed, notably in the entertainment sector and the economy, particularly with our music, fashion, and the creative industry which has resounded and gathered international applause in recent years on the forte of sheer flexibility and in the spirit of growing African enterprises.

This partnership was forged by the growing influence of One Africa Global products and Air-Peace’s commitment to becoming the largest and most profitable airline company providing safe, efficient and affordable short and long-haul services. We remain persistent in our mission to actively engage and reward our customers across Africa, leveraging on global platforms that have the tenacity to promote Africa’s heritage such as One Africa Global”.

In addition, Paul O., CEO, One Africa Global said “It’s been my ultimate goal to showcase Africa to the world and create a channel that bridges the gap. I am enthusiastic and equally pleased to announce this partnership! As two proudly African brands come together for a common goal to showcase the very best from Africa. We are on a journey to take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa. I am super excited it is with Air Peace”.

This year, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest at the Festival Arena, Festival city Dubai.