Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has taken delivery of a new ERJ-145 aircraft to help boost its domestic and regional operations. The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BXG, arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 19.30hrs on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from Morocco.

Disclosing this, Senior Communications Executive of the airline, Mr. Stanley Olisa, stated that the new arrival is a 50-seater jet. He declared, “Air Peace is very happy to announce the arrival of its seventh Embraer 145 Jet, which has been undergoing routine checks in Morocco”.

Olisa, who restated the airline’s determination to ease the burden of travel in Nigeria and beyond, noted that the airline now has 27 aircraft in its fleet.

He said: ”With this latest ERJ-145, we now have 27 aircraft. Do not forget that we’re still expecting some of the Embraer 195-E2 Jets we ordered last year”.

The airline’s image-maker assured the public that the airline is poised to interconnect various cities in the country and promised more domestic and international routes like Johannesburg, London, Houston and Mumbai.