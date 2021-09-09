Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has fulfilled his promise to the Super Eagles by giving them a sum of N20million for winning their match against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Tuesday.

The Eagles, who flew to and from Cape Verde in one of Air Peace’s ultramodern Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, received the cheque upon arrival on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Onyema congratulated the players on the second win in their World Cup qualifiers campaign and charged them to also emerge victorious in their subsequent games. He expressed delight that the Eagles did not disappoint the nation, adding that ‘we believe in your capabilities and have faith in you’.

“I am happy that you fulfilled your promise to the nation, knowing that you carry the aspirations of Nigerians on your young shoulders. When you were one-zero down, everybody was panicking. Everybody was praying. And you responded like lions and won the match. There were celebrations all over the country- North, South, East and West”, Onyema stated.

The nationalist implored the team to keep up the winning streak and continue uniting Nigerians with their pitch exploits. He added that Air Peace believes in the team and will continue to support them to take Nigerian football to greater heights.

When interviewed, Captain Ahmed Musa, who said he enjoyed flying the brand new E195-E2 aircraft, thanked Allen Onyema for his kind gestures towards the team and stressed that Onyema’s unity speech really inspired the players.

