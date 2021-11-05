CSR Reporters has concluded the nomination process and released the names of the organizations and individuals who will receive the highly respected philanthropic Award in different categories. All the categories fall within the three main categories of sustainability, Social Impact and CSR.

Chief Allen Onyema, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace will be recognised and decorated with the Person of Year Award having received the most votes for the exalted category.

Governors Sanwo Olu of Lagos State and his Niger State Counterpart, Alhaji Abubarkar Sani Bello, will be honored with Social Impact Public Servants awards. Other individual awardees for their works in building a better Nigeria are: Dr. Mrs. Gloria Diri, The First Lady of Bayelsa State, Dr. John Momoh; Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Honorable Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Honourable Minister, Industry Trade and Investment. Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, Senator representing Delta North senatorial district, Dr. Oshodi Seyi Paul, Dr. Akimbiola Sunday, Mr. Eustace Onuegbu, Obong Umana Okon Umana, Managing Director/CEO of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority and Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Corporate awardees in different categories include eTransact, Adron Homes, First Bank of Nigeria, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Lapo Microfinance, AIICO Insurance, Green Energy International, SIFEX Group, Access Bank, Seplat Petropeum, Nestle, PZ, Hayat Kimya, Beloxxi Industries, Cybele Cosmetics, ACT Foundation, Dangote Cement, British American Tobacco, BUA Cement, Coca Cola, MTN Nigeria, Rotary District 9001, Promasidor Nigeria, MainOne, BetKing, Interswitch.

Others are, Unity Bank, VitaFoam, Keystone Bank, Lafarge, KPMG, Matrix Energy, Fidson Plc, Moni Pulo, 7UP Bottling Company, Bolt Nigeria, Hope Ambassadors and Nice Effect Advertising.

They will be formally honored at the award ceremony slated for November 21, 2021 at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The ceremony will also feature the unveiling of CSR50, a compendium of extraordinary organizations and philanthropists from around Nigeria working to build a better society through intentional social responsibility initiatives.

CSR REPORTERS Philanthropic awards, according to the organizers, is conceived as a platform to celebrate social responsibility and sustainability frontrunners across sectors in Nigeria.

According to Eche Munonye, Editor-In-Chief of the publication: “The purpose of CSR Reporters Philanthropic Award is to recognize, appreciate and celebrate those who were and are still in the forefront of the laudable culture of giving back to the society in the year under review and its objective is to use the platform to encourage and motivate others to join in the task of building a better society.” Speaking on the emergence of the recipients on the award roll call, he asserted: “There are several organizations that contributed to humanitarian causes this year, but some were exceptional in their handling of such interventions.

Eche further outlined the procedure used in picking the eventual recipients. “First, we relied on our (CSR Reporters’) balance and diligent reports and reviews. We are also aided by the report of research agencies that evaluate Social Responsibility investments of organizations across different sectors and lastly, we received entries from journalists who cover CSR and humanitarian interventions from different media agencies.”

While observing that “organizations are not yet seeing CSR as part and parcel of their business processes, Eche is, however, optimistic that “the outlook is improving.” On the publication’s objectives for instituting CSR REPORTERS Philanthropic awards, he affirmed: “When you appreciate someone who has done well, the person or corporate entity is encouraged to do more. We’re also trying to use this platform to get others to join in the movement of charitable giving.”

To corporate organizations, the CSR Reporters publisher further admonished: “Corporate Social Responsibility can improve your good standing with your host communities by up to 75% so it is actually in your interest to engage in philanthropic activities.” According to him, CSR REPORTERS Philanthropic award 2020 promises to be an evening of celebration and glamour and will feature comedy, music and dance.

CSR Reporters Philanthropic Awards, presented by CSR REPORTERS MAGAZINE, is the leading international awards organization honouring social responsibility and sustainability frontrunners across industries and well-meaning individuals in Nigeria. The award is endorsed and supported by International Network for Corporate Social Responsibility (IN-CSR)

