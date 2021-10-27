By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Air Peace Allen Onyema has called on the Federal Government to upwardly review the salaries of staff of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The airline executive made the call at the 2021 Brazil-Nigeria Aviation and Defence Trade Forum organised by the Embassy of Brazil on Monday, October 25, in Abuja. He stressed that the salary review is needed for the aviation regulatory body to attract and retain the best talents with the requisite experience and qualifications to discharge their oversight responsibilities creditably.

He stated that the agency is not able to poach top talent in the industry because of its salary structure and hinted that some of the people working in the agency are due for retirement but are still in service because the NCAA cannot afford to hire quality staff to replace them.

‘Their salaries should be upwardly reviewed to match the airlines’ salary structure, as nobody wants to go there to work but the current staff are doing their best, which is very commendable. This is a patriotic call,’ Onyema said.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .