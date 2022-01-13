By Chinelo Obogo

Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has gifted the Super Eagles N10 million for winning their first match against Egypt and promised a further N50 million if they lift the AFCON trophy.

Onyema, who made the pledge in Garoua, Cameroon, while speaking to the Super Eagles during half time, promised to give N10 million for every goal scored, telling the players that the hopes of over 200 million Nigerians rest on their shoulders and urged them to give their best and win the trophy.

“We believe in what you can do because you have the strength as a team. Remember what I told you during the qualifying series. You are carrying the hopes and aspirations of over 350 ethnic nationalities of our beautiful country. You’re playing for the unity of Nigeria. This is your time to play your part in cementing the unity of this nation, as Nigerians from North, South, East and West will celebrate in unison. Do us proud and when you come back with the cup, I’m going to give you N50 million,” Onyema said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He used the medium to harp on the uniting power of football, stressing that whenever the Eagles play, Nigerians jettison their ethnic and religious sentiments to forge a united font in support of the team.

It can be recalled that during the qualifying stages, the Air Peace helmsman delivered a similar unity-themed and motivational speech to the Super Eagles on board one of the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and gave them a cheque of N20 million.

The Falcons of the 1999 squad were also beneficiaries of N10 million from the aviation cognoscente during the 3rd NFF-Aiteo Football Awards last year in Lagos.