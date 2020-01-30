Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman, Air Peace, has charged youths in the country to challenge themselves and strategically position their minds in a way to achieve success.

The airline’s Corporate Communications Executive, Mr Stanley Olisa, said that Onyema gave the advice in a statement Olisa issued in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the chairman gave the charge at the 2020 edition of ‘Thinkation’ Conference, a platform where top entrepreneurs recount their success trajectories to motivate the youth.

Onyema advised the youngsters to think more of what they could do for their country and not what their country could do for them.

He implored the participants to start thinking outside the box and ‘breaking the rules’, according to the theme of the conference.

On wealth creation, the airline proprietor advised the youth to scan their environment for problems and develop innovative solutions to tackle them.

He said, “Success does not happen overnight but it requires a lot of consistency.

“You need to critically assess your environment, seek out inherent problems and create reliable solutions to such problems. That’s one way to create wealth.”

Onyema said that the motivation behind the establishment of Air Peace was to solve unemployment in Nigeria.

“I was already making enough money off real estate; but I wanted to create jobs for many Nigerians.

“I was told that an aircraft could provide multiple jobs, hence, my venturing into aviation”, he said.

Onyema also chronicled how his peace interventions in the Niger Delta helped to quell the then militancy, which was disrupting oil exploration activities in the littoral region.

According to him, the ‘Thinkation’ Conference is an annual event, organised by the Ubong King Foundation.

This year’s edition featured motivational speeches by actor Richard Mofe-Damijo; comedian Ayo Makun(AY); founder of Phillips Consulting, Folusho Philips; founder of Century Energy Services, Ken Etete; and other successful entrepreneurs. (NAN)