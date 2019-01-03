Louis Ibah

Air Peace Airline on Wednesday delivered on its promise to commence scheduled flight operations out of the second domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2) Lagos, assuring that the extension of its operations to the terminal would afford it the right atmosphere to provide exceptional flight experience to passengers.

The carrier, in the last four years operated its domestic flights from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport also known as the (MMA1), Lagos. But in mid December 2018, its management promised to move its Lagos-Kaduna, Lagos-Asaba, Lagos-Akure, Lagos-Port Harcourt NAF Base to the MMA2 due to space constraints at the MMA1.

On Wednesday after a brief launch ceremony witnessed by some staff, managers from Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited who are operators of MMA2, and air travellers, an Air Peace Embraer 145 jet with registration number 5N-BUV took off with passengers at about 7.20am from the MMA2 Lagos to the Kaduna International Airport.

Speaking to journalists during the inaugural flight, Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the airline was excited to deliver on its promise to move part of its operations to MMA2.

He described the MMA2 as one of the best terminals in the country, confirming that Air Peace would eventually move all flights under its newly launched subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper to MMA2 so that it can effectively actualise its no-city-left-behind project.

“We are quite hopeful that the expansion of our Lagos base to MMA2 will afford us the space and convenience to deliver first-class flight experience to our customers,” said Iwarah.

“As a customer-oriented carrier, it is only strategic that we seek a better operating atmosphere for seamless passenger facilitation and exceptional customer service experience and this exactly is what MMA2 offers with its state-of-the-art facilities and we are indeed proud of our decision to annex it to our Lagos hub,” Iwarah added.

For his part, the Group Executive Director of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, operator of MMA2, Mr. Rodger Whittle, assured of excellent passenger facilitation and experience at the facility.

Said Whittle, “It is very exciting for us that Air Peace has come to MMA2 and we can now happily say that all the airlines in Nigeria operate from the MMA2. It is a fantastic thing for the operator, it is a fantastic thing for the MMA2.

It brings the destinations of MMA2 to 24. This terminal will really offer a wonderful set of services to Air Peace customers. It adds tremendous value to the Air Peace proposition and it adds great value to the travelling experience of the customers,” he said.

Also speaking, Head of Corporate Communications, MMA2, Mrs. Eniola Ade-Solanke said the terminal had the capacity even for regional operations and was attracting major airlines through the provision of excellent passenger experience.

“We have the capacity, we have the resources and we have the facilities for their safety, security and comfort. The MMA2 is more than just a terminal because of the services we provide to users. We have a multi-storey car park, we have restaurants, we have banks and other businesses here that improve their traveling experience,” she added.