Air Peace Airline has announced the movement of some of its domestic flight operations from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal One (MMA1) also known as the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) as from January 2, 2019.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, stated that at the weekend during the decoration of the airline’s first captain on its Embraer 145 fleet of aircraft, Capt. Wisdom Isangadighi.

He said the airline would specifically move its Lagos-Akure, Lagos-Asaba, Lagos-Kaduna and Lagos-Port Harcourt NAF Base services to MMA2 from January 2, 2019. Other domestic flights out of Lagos will, however, still operate from the GAT.

Onyema said the extension of the airline’s operations to MMA2) Lagos was strategic to delivering on the carrier’s no-city-left-behind project which targets operations into hinterland airports in the country.

Onyema explained that the expansion to MMA2 would address the space constraints it was facing at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

“As a customer-oriented carrier, it is only strategic that we seek a better operational atmosphere for seamless passenger facilitation and this exactly is what MMA2 offers with its state-of-the-art facilities and we are indeed proud of our decision to annex it to our Lagos hub,” the Air Peace boss said.

Decorating Capt. Wisdom Isangadighi at Air Peace Corporate Headquarters in Lagos, the Onyema said he was pleased that the carrier was fulfilling its goal of servicing unserved and underserved domestic and regional routes under its subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper.

Onyema congratulated Isangadighi on making history as Air Peace’s first decorated Embraer 145 captain, urging him to continue to work hard to deliver the best service to the airline’s customers.

Speaking moments after his decoration, Capt Isangadighi expressed happiness that his childhood dreams of taking to the sky were being fulfilled.

He described his experience flying as exciting, assuring that he would continue to prioritise safety and professionalism in his flight duties.