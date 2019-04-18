Louis Ibah

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace Airline on Thursday pulled a big surprise on the traveling public as it announced plans to deploy its recently-acquired, wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft for its domestic operations on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt route on Easter Friday and Monday. The wide-bodied B777 aircraft has a capacity to carry over 374 passengers and is considered as one of the biggest, safest and trustworthy airplane manufactured by Boeing.

A statement issued by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said the carrier decided to deploy its Boeing 777 aircraft at Easter to “give Nigerians and the traveling public a taste of the luxury to expect on our international routes starting soon. The deployment of our beautiful big birds, the Boeing 777 on our domestic routes this Easter begins with our Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt services on Easter Friday and Monday.

“Although our decision to deploy our wide-body aircraft on the domestic routes has huge financial implications for us, we are pleased to honour our pledge never to spare anything in giving our esteemed customers an exceptional feel of air travel experience.

The airline said the flight departs Port Harcourt for Abuja at 10.45 a.m. and returns to Port Harcourt at 12.30 p.m. on Easter Friday. The Easter Monday operations, it added, would take off from Port Harcourt at 8.30 a.m., with a return flight at 10.45 a.m.

Air Peace recently acquired four Boeing 777 aircraft for its long-haul operations to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou, and Mumbai. Three of the wide-body aircraft have so far been delivered to the airline in readiness for its soon-to-start international operations.

“In the next few days, we will be announcing a firm date for the commencement of our international operations. We plan to operate long-haul flight services to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou, and Mumbai,” Iwarah said.

“We are set and ready to give Nigerians, Africans and the flying public a reliable alternative on our chosen international routes. But we are pleased to give our loyal customers on the domestic routes a foretaste of our long-haul offering. It sure will be a memorable experience starting with our Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt services on Easter Friday and Monday,” Iwarah added.