Chinelo Agina

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced measures for protecting its numerous passengers and staff against the spread of Coronavirus. The airline’s Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists.

Ogbogu stated that all passengers of Air Peace would be subjected to a thorough hand sanitisation at the boarding gate, adding that the airline has introduced temperature checking for all passengers before boarding.

He revealed that any passenger whose temperature reads above 38 degrees, will not be allowed to board while a refund will be issued. According to him: “We wish to state categorically that any passenger who fails to cooperate will be declined boarding on any of our flights”.

Assuring the passengers that these exercises will be seamlessly carried out, Ogbogu hinted that the passengers will not be inconvenienced in any way. The Captain enjoined all passengers to cooperate with the airline to this end, as the World Health Organisation, WHO, has declared COVID-19 a pandemic. He disclosed that the airline’s aircraft is extensively sanitised before flying each day.

Ogbogu said Air Peace is cooperating with the Federal Government in fighting the incidence of the pandemic. “We use this opportunity to thank all our customers for making us their airline of choice; the safety of our passengers and workforce is our priority, and this we shall pursue vigorously,’’ he said.