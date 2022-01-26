By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Following NCCA’s recent approval of the Anambra Airport to operate B737-700 and its equivalent aircraft, Air Peace, has announced the deployment of its brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft on the Anambra route. This is as the airline has also increased flight frequencies on specific domestic routes, including Anambra.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who made the disclosure on Tuesday, January 25, said the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 and Boeing 737 aircraft, with more passenger capacity, will be deployed on the route, adding that frequency has been increased to daily flights for Anambra.

According to him, this new development means more flight availability for passengers flying the route, which is reflective of the airline’s resolve to ease the burden of air travel in Nigeria.

He stated that flights to Yola and Ibadan will also now be operated daily while Gombe flights will now be operated 5 days a week. “Passengers can now connect Owerri with three daily flights from Lagos and Abuja on the brand new Embraer 195-E2. These additional frequencies will take effect from January 28, 2022,” he said.

Air Peace is the first airline to touch down at the new Anambra airport on April 30, 2021, and commenced scheduled operations properly on December 7, 2021, with an initial frequency of four flights weekly. The airport had recorded 142 flights with 3,865 passengers landing and taking off after one month of its inauguration, according to the Anambra Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor in an interview granted earlier this month.

Air Peace currently operates 20 domestic routes, six regional routes and two international destinations while it operates an increasing modern fleet of 34 aircraft, including 5 brand new Embraer 195-E2s and 4 Airbus 320s.