Air Peace airline has denied reports emanating from the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) that the tyre of its Boeing 737-300 with registration marks 5N BUQ burst on landing on Runway 18R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft safely landed at the international wing of the airport and while taxing to the domestic wing, had a punctured tyre which cause was yet to be ascertained. The airline said that if the tyre had burst on landing as reported by the AIB, the aircraft would not have moved two kilometers from the international wing to the domestic wing

“The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to reports insinuating that our aircraft, a B737 with registration number 5N-BUQ, had a tyre burst on landing in Lagos on Monday night, March 8, 2021. The aircraft safely landed at the international wing of the airport and while taxing to the domestic wing, had a tyre puncture which cause is yet to be ascertained.

“The incident, which occurred at about 12 minutes of taxing and very close to the domestic wing, was duly reported to the authorities. Passengers disembarked seamlessly and the incident is currently being investigated as statutorily required. We therefore take exception to reports implying that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing, as this is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public. If the tyre had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved 2 km from the international wing to the domestic wing.