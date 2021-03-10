By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace airline has denied reports emanating from the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) stating that the tyre of its Boeing 737-300 with registration marks 5N BUQ burst on landing on Runway 18R at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft safely landed at the international wing of the airport and while taxing to the domestic wing, had a punctured tyre which cause is yet to be ascertained.

The airline said that if the tyre had burst on landing as reported by the AIB, the aircraft would not have moved two kilometers from the international wing to the domestic wing

“The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to reports insinuating that our aircraft, a B737 with registration number 5N-BUQ, had a tyre burst on landing in Lagos on Monday night, March 8, 2021. The aircraft safely landed at the international wing of the airport and while taxing to the domestic wing, had a tyre puncture which cause is yet to be ascertained.

“The incident, which occurred at about 12 minutes of taxing and very close to the domestic wing, was duly reported to the authorities. Passengers disembarked seamlessly and the incident is currently being investigated as statutorily required. We, therefore, take exception to reports implying that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing, as this is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public. If the tyre had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved 2 km from the international wing to the domestic wing. Air Peace is committed to providing best-in-class fight services and will relentlessly observe the highest standards of safety in its operations,” the airline said.

The AIB had on Tuesday, March 9, said it has commenced investigation into a serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft belonging to Air Peace airline.

AIB spokesman, Tunji Oketunbi, said the aircraft was carrying 127 passengers and on landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, its tire burst. He said the incident happened around 9.31pm local tome on March 8, 2021 and that there were no casualties.

“The aircraft with 127 passengers and six crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja and had a burst tire on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and taxied into the GAT to park. There was no injury or fatality. We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information any member of the public may have of the accident that can assist us with the investigation. The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the incident until a formal report is presented. The Bureau will soon release the preliminary or update the public when necessary,” Oketunbi said.