Rita Okoye

Air Peace has emerged the official airline for Interswitch One Africa Music Fest scheduled to hold at Festival Arena, Festival City, Dubai on November 15.

The announcement came recently when the multi-faceted partnership between the two organizations was solidified in Lagos.

According to Allen Onyema, CEO, Air-Peace, Africa is made up of a vibrant populace and he is extremely proud of the rebirth that has been witnessed notably in the entertainment sector of the economy.

He said: “This partnership was forged by the growing influence of One Africa Global Products and Air-Peace’s commitment to becoming the largest and most profitable airline company, providing safe, efficient and affordable short and long-haul services. We remain persistent in our mission to actively engage and reward our customers across Africa, leveraging on global platforms that have the tenacity to promote Africa’s heritage such as One Africa Global.”

Commenting, Paul O, CEO, One Africa Global, said: “It has been my ultimate goal to showcase Africa to the world and create a channel that bridges the gap. I am enthusiastic and equally pleased to announce this partnership! As two proudly African brands come together for a common goal to showcase the very best from Africa. We are on a journey to take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa. I am super excited it is with Air Peace.”