Air Peace Airlines Tuesday, faulted the report released by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), suggesting that the airline had consistently failed to file Mandatory Occurrence Report (MOR) on incidents involving its aircraft.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, said the AIB’s allegation was a gross misrepresentation of facts.

The AIB had accused the airline of failing to report an incident which occurred on May 15 to the Bureau.

It said that an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N – BUK, had made a hard landing in Lagos on account of sudden change in weather at the point of touch down.

The Bureau said the airline only reported the incident, after its team visited its corporate headquarters in Lagos on June 6, about three weeks after the incident.

However, Olajide said contrary to the Bureau’s claim, Air Peace had duly notified the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), of the incident on May 16.

She said the airline also followed up with a written communication and subsequently filed an MOR on May 17 with reference number APL/QM/279/19 to the regulatory agency.