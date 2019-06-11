Air Peace has faulted the report released by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) suggesting that the airline had consistently failed to file Mandatory Occurrence Report (MOR) on incidents involving its aircraft.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos, said the AIB’s allegation was a gross misrepresentation of facts.

The AIB had accused the airline of failing to report an incident which occurred on May 15 to the Bureau.

The agency said that an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N – BUK had made a hard landing in Lagos on account of sudden change in weather at the point of touch down.

It said the airline only reported the incident, after the Bureau’s team visited its corporate headquarters in Lagos on June 6, which was about three weeks after the incident.

However, Olajide said contrary to the bureau’s claim, Air Peace had duly notified the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), of the incident on May 16.

She said the airline also followed up with a written communication and subsequently filed an MOR on May 17 with reference number APL/QM/279/19 to the regulatory agency.

Olajide said the MOR was received and signed for by the NCAA on the same date and that the airline complied with the statutory timeline for the filing of MOR.

“The airline is shocked by the deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the AIB especially as it is capable of scaring the flying public from patronising the airline,’’ Olajide said.

(NAN)