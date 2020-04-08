Air Peace aircraft which flew 14- hours direct flight to Beijing, China has return to Abuja with the much-talked about Chinese doctors and medical supplies to fight COVID-19.

The plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4.30pm after another 15 hours non-stop flight, with Federal Government’s medical supplies and some Chinese doctors.

Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) had arrived Beijing, China at 14.18pm local time yesterday after 14 hours direct flight. The plane was quickly loaded medical supplies ordered by the Federal Government.

The airline’s flight to China was historic, being the first time a Nigerian airline would be doing a direct non-stop 14 hours flight to China.

The 14 Chinese doctor who arrived with Air Peace flight came on invitation of the Federal Government to help in the fight against COVID-19. They were received by Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire and Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhon Pingjam.