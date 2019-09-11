Chinelo Obogo

The Air Peace flight scheduled to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa which was scheduled to leave today (September 11) by 9.30am is yet to take off.

An official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) who wished to remain anonymous told Daily Sun that the flight hadn’t taken off by 9.30am as scheduled but had experienced over six hours delay over passengers with expired documents.

A first batch of about 320 persons were meant to be evacuated back to Nigeria and the flight was expected to land at the Hajj and cargo terminal of the Lagos airport by 1:00 pm Nigerian time today. The flight left MMIA last night at 11:30 pm and it is expected to take off from Oliver Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg by 9:30am South Africa time to arrive this afternoon.