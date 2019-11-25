Contrary to allegations that Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of thriving airline, Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema, laundered money in the United States of America, fresh facts have emerged that the fund was used for purchase of aircrafts.

Sources privy to the deal said the letter of credit showed that the funds were not channeled into any fraudulent activity in America.

The United States’ Attorney’s office in Georgia, has, in a report, accused Onyema of bank fraud and money laundering, alleging that he moved “more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

The report also said that Air Peace “Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, has also been charged with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.”

But Daily Sun gathered that the alleged money was not laundered but transferred for the purchase of aircraft, which was done.

It was gathered that the planes bought with the money were in use in Nigeria.

Sources said to prove that the issue was an allegation yet to be proved, the US report said Air Peace chairman is innocent until proved guilty.

Boeing, from which the aircraft were bought, it was gathered, did due diligence by verifying the documents supplied by Air Peace before signing the deal.

It was gathered that to prove the authenticity of the transaction, the deal for purchase of the aircraft with the money was sealed at the United States embassy, where the documents were signed.

A source involved in the transaction said there was no way Boeing will get involved involved in a deal with Air Peace without verifying the documents.

“Boeing did verify the documents and sealed the deal. It is there surprising that some report will say the documents are fake. It is not true,” the source said.

The US report had said: “ Onyema is also the CEO and Chairman of Nigerian airline Air Peace, which he founded in 2013. In years following the founding of Air Peace, he traveled to the United States and purchased multiple airplanes for the airline. However, over $3 million of the funds used to purchase the aircraft allegedly came from bank accounts for Foundation for Ethnic Harmony, International Center for Non-Violence and Peace Development, All-Time Peace Media Communications Limited, and Every Child Limited.”

In conclusion, the report said: “Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”