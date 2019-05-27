Air Peace Airline has inaugurated a seven-member Board of Directors to oversee the affairs of the establishment. The Board members are: Mutui Sunmonu, a former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company; Benedict Adeyileka, former Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority; Nnaemeka Ngige (SAN); Ekaete Bassey Okoro; Muhammed Danjuma; Ejiro Eghaga and Oluwatoyin Olajide.

At the inauguration and certificate issuance event held for the new Board members in Lagos at the weekend, Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema said the Board comprised men and women with requisite experience to assist the airline actualise it’s vision of being the leading airline on the African continent.

Onyema also announced that by June 2019, the airline would commence it’s international operations with flights between Lagos and Johannesburg (South Africa) as well as the Lagos – Sharjar – Dubai (UAE) flight.

He said in the last four years, the focus of the airline’s operations had been restricted to originating flights out of the Lagos – Abuja – Port Harcourt airports, adding that plans have been concluded to launch out flights from the Benin, Owerri, Katsina, and Ibadan airports to other cities. For instance, he said the airline plans to launch the Owerr, Kano; Benin-Port Harcourt; Yola – Maiduguri; and the Lagos-Abuja-Katsina flights.

“We have concluded plans to connect Nigerian cities because this remains the best way to grow inter-trade and commerce among Nigerian cities and also create jobs for citizens,” Onyema said. “So far we have created direct employment for about 3,000Nigerians and another 7,000 anxiliary jobs and we believe that if more jobs are created it will assist to curb some of the vices perpetrated by idle Nigerian youths,” he added.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu who is the current Chairman, Board of Directors of Julius Berger said the security and safety of the airline, it’s crew and passengers would remain the number one priority for the Board.